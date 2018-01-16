A novella idea…

Well the new year is underway and it's another year of excellent reading ahead!

But if you're struggling to get back into the rhythm of reading, or if the idea of a thick tome after weeks of recreation has you daunted, then I've got an idea for you; why not try a novella or two!?

A novella is a mid-length story that fits somewhere between a short story and a full blown novel. Many great authors have produced great works through this medium (some of them feature in this list!) and it's a format worth celebrating, so here's a list of stories in...



Not quite a novel but longer than a short story; here's a list of great reads in the shorter form of a novella and ranging from all over the world, across many genres and eras. There's some big names (authors) in this list and a great way to read some classics without committing to a hefty tome! From Voltaire and Kafka, to Jack London and John Gardner - there's something here for all tastes and all easily knocked over in one or two sessions.

A dark and violent story of witchcraft, witch-hunting, and human frailty. A stunning read by a great writer! It's 165 pages will transport you back to the brutal times in 1600's Lancashire

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/757217037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Daylight Gate</a>

A group of men decide to create a society for the forensic appreciation of 7" vinyl records, each taking turns to share their chosen song in silence. That is until a newcomer has different ideas as to how the society should work - are the originals open to change!?! Very humourous and insightful book by one of my new favourite authors. 182 pages.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/969028037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Forensic Records Society</a>

A sailor with the mother of all hangovers tries to reassemble the happenings of the previous night. He's now locked up and on a murder charge so things must've gotten out of hand. Amazingly dark and vivid descriptive writing from a Man Booker Prize shortlisted author. Just over 100 pages for this character to grasp some metaphoric life-raft of decency.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/972726037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">McGlue</a>

A dreamlike discussion between an elderly man and his grandson outlines the confusing and heartrending circumstances of dementia. 76 pages of introspection and warmth.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/966474037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">And Every Morning the Way Home Gets Longer and Longer</a>

The classic and one of my all time favourite books. If you haven't read this yet then do so now, it's beautifully written and explores ideas of humanity, life, death, and more - all in under 130 pages!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/34785037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Old Man and the Sea</a>

Published in the 1890's, this is about the abject poverty and desperation in he life of a young writer struggling to stay alive in the freezing streets of Oslo. Absolutely stunning writing and descriptive writing and a hidden classic that should be held in much higher regard than it is! This one's a bit bigger at 232 pages, but well worth the extra time.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/32025037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Hunger</a>

A group of young wasters in NYC drift about doing not much else except try to find themselves and discover who they are. He's a good writer and this is one of his best imho. Only 110 pages but crammed with quality.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/163782037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Subterraneans</a>

The Greek Gods are a troublesome lot and two of their order have a bet about the nature of "intelligence", so they bestow self-realisation upon fifteen dogs due to be destroyed. What happens after is shocking, funny, violent, heart-wrenching, and amazing. Great book at 170 or so pages.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/918783037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Fifteen Dogs</a>

Classic horror right here with a young man drawn to the dark arts of witchcraft in Rhode Island. His dabbles with Hell become increasingly dangerous and with he himself becoming more deranged by the day. What's going on behind his closed door at night and what are those strange lights...?!?! 127 pages will leave you freaked by the evil that men do!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/204744037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Case of Charles Dexter Ward</a>

The Beowulf Tale but told from the perpective of the monster... but what if you had a deeper understanding of Grendel, about his feelings, his motivations - is he still so monstrous or are the monsters elsewhere!?!? This is an outstanding book beautifully written. So much in it for only 123 pages!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/407434037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Grendel</a>

A curious tale of a postman who develops a love of haiku, and starts a poetic dialogue with a stranger that gets deeper and deeper. Maybe a case of mail fraud and stalking but delivered in such a light hearted and charming approach and only 119 pages.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/894480037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Peculiar Life of A Lonely Postman</a>

A classic novella with the hardy Buck as our hero. A timeless and ageless adventure and survival story. It's about love, loss, power and control, and the will to endure hardship through sheer inner strength. An amazing 79 page story for all ages.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/722079037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Call of the Wild</a>

A harrowing yet beautiful look at 24hrs of life in a Stalinist Russian prison and labour camp. Our central character strives hard to maintain dignity in the face of inhumanity. Seemingly ordinary objects take on great significance in the quest for one's own survival. A bleak and hard hitting read and a cult classic. 142 pages of grim determination.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/63632037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich</a>

Another book that everyone should read. It's very famous story of farm animals in revolt against their perceived oppressors is nowadays part of our very culture. If you've not read these 104 pages then do so now!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/14500037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Animal Farm</a>

A man awakes to find himself transformed.... into a bug, and his (and his family's) attempt to adjust to his new form. It's about identity, social isolation, alienation, and loads of other heavy allegory that you don't need to be aware of when getting into the 64 pages of weirdness and exposure!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/121479037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Metamorphosis and Other Stories</a>

Explore the stages of grief with Ivan Ilych, who has just been diagnosed with an incurable illness that will soon see the end of him. He and his family travel the rocky roads of denial, anger, and finally acceptance over the course of the 114 pages. A great work by a great writer.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/816527037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Death of Ivan Ilyich</a>

H.G. Wells is a giant in the world of fantastical sci-fi, and The Time Machine is arguably his greatest work. An eccentric inventor loses his beloved and seeks to travel through time to save her, but what he finds throughout the depth and breadth of human history is shocking, disturbing and thoroughtly inhuman. A brilliant piece of work in 118 pages.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/53006037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Time Machine</a>

Rollo is a writer. He writes cheap paperbacks. When his friend, Mr Lime, invites him to Vienna he jumps at the chance for an interesting journey. But Mr Lime has been killed before Rollo arrives and Rollo finds himself embroiled in a post-war Vienna noir thriller. A good suspenseful novella of 195 pages.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/67178037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Third Man</a>

Another classic horror story that is so familiar to us nowadays, but if you've never read the book then you only know half the story! With lines like; "“I slept after the prostration of the day, with a stringent and profound slumber which not even the nightmares that wrung me could avail to break.” - how could you not love every word in its 110 pages...!?

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/270613037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and Other Stories</a>

A story in two parts; the first follows a young man on the fringes of identity with no aims or plans, when an incident occurs. The second part is the resulting consequences of that incident. French author Albert Camus is the king of the novella and this one is a beaut place to start if you're new to his writing. 126 pages of thought provoking text.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/20817037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Outsider</a>

Candide is a well balanced young man who has been raised to see the best in the world, until he becomes embroiled with a local girl and is ousted from his wealthy family home. What happens next is a road trip like no other with adventurous deeds and arduous ordeals. A brilliant story in 135 pages.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/84754037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Candide, Or, The Optimist</a>

Butchery in the service of authority is the theme of this classic novella. It's post-war absurdity, humour, and tragedy, and quite brutal - a great read in 185 pages!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/12522037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Slaughterhouse-five</a>

