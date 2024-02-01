Acrobuffos waterbomb performance: Picturing Canterbury

Action of a waterbomb exploding during a Waterbombs performance by Acrobuffos during the World Buskers Festival 2009.

“They spread the fun and the water around that festival” – Contributor’s note.

Share your memories of the World Buskers Festival 2009. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of the World Buskers Festival 2009? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos