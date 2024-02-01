Acrobuffos waterbomb performance: Picturing Canterbury

by
Acrobuffos waterbomb performance. In copyright. CCL-WBF-CCL-WBF-15-Acrobaffos-Waterbomb-2009-Sean-James-Photo.

Action of a waterbomb exploding during a Waterbombs performance by Acrobuffos during the World Buskers Festival 2009.

“They spread the fun and the water around that festival” – Contributor’s note.

Share your memories of the World Buskers Festival 2009. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of the World Buskers Festival 2009? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos

Add a comment

More by simonccl

King Lear performed by the Canterbury Repertory Theatre

Five people standing in front of Anti Crow Hut

Dorothy and Wallingford Chan. In copyright. CCL-RaLe-006.

Dorothy and Wallingford Chan: Picturing Canterbury

Discover New Posts

QUIZ: A Christchurch summertime

Discover Canterbury: St Andrew's Presbyterian Church

King Lear performed by the Canterbury Repertory Theatre

Add a comment to: Acrobuffos waterbomb performance: Picturing Canterbury

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi