Bangladeshi performers from Savar Children’s Village: Picturing Canterbury

Five Bangladeshi children from Savar Children's Village in Dhaka who are touring New Zealand to thank New Zealanders for their support in providing family care for 200 children. The children are pictured ahead of a performance at Northcote Christian Fellowship. 16 June 1986.

Do you have any photographs of Bangladeshi performances in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information