Chung Wah, Armagh Street: Picturing Canterbury

Exterior of Chung Wah restaurant at 121-123 Armagh Street. 18 May 1985.

Upper Riccarton Library will host an exhibition of photos of Chung Wah Restaurant from Saturday 26 January to Friday 8 February.

