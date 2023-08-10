Construction of the Charles Upham Statue: Picturing Canterbury

The clay sculpture of the Charles Upham statue in the artist Mark Whyte's studio. 1997.

From a collection of photographs which were originally uploaded to Kete Hurunui outlining the making and unveiling of the Charles Upham statue.

