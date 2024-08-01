Dr Chris Jones: Picturing Canterbury

Dr Chris Jones at the University of Canterbury History Department awards held in the commerce building. 3 Decemberc

Chris Jones (b. 1977) was a medieval historian and Associate Professor with the History Department at the University of Canterbury. He was the co-director of the Canterbury Roll Project and director of the Aotearoa's Wicked Bible Project. He passed away in July 2024.

