Elephants on Rolleston Avenue: Picturing Canterbury

Elephants on Rolleston Avenue. Entry by Alan Tunnicliffe in the 2020 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. CC BY-NC-SA 4.0. CCL-PH20-211.

"Elephants and horses from a visiting circus being exercised, Rolleston Avenue, Chch, outside Christ's College, 30th January 1979." - Contributor's note.

Do you have any photographs of elephants in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

