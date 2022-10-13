Employees from Nixon Industries raise money for Telethon: Picturing Canterbury

Employees from Nixon Industries pushing a trolley designed as a bed to raise money for Telethon. 2 July 1976.

Share your memories of Telethon 1976. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of Telethon 1976 in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

