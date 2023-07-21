FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is GO!

It is hard to miss the hype around the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 that kicked off in Auckland last night. New Zealand is co-hosting this inaugural tournament with Australia, and I don’t think the nation is quite aware of what is to come. It is the biggest women’s sporting event in the world. Compared with sporting events for men and women, only the Olympics and Fifa (Men’s) World Cup have a bigger following. Aotearoa, be prepared!

I am still on a high after last night’s historic win. The Football Ferns took on Norway in Auckland in front of a 42,000-plus strong crowd for the opening match. Heading into the tournament, Norway were considered the favourites to top the group, with a potent strike force and a coach (Hege Riise) who was part of the team that won the World Cup in 1995. However, Hannah Wilkinson scored after a stunning team effort to set her up, and the Football Ferns (backed by a supportive and vocal crowd) managed to stun the football world and held off Norway to secure our first win at a World Cup.

The biggest-ever crowd for a football match in Aotearoa New Zealand 🤩 42,137 fans packed into Eden Park for the opening game of the @FIFAWWC! pic.twitter.com/RLobER4WGY — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 20, 2023

We now have to wait until Tuesday to see the Ferns in action again. If you are anything like me you will be itching to fill in the time with as much football-related content as possible. Luckily there is plenty of such items in our libraries to keep you entertained.

A Woman’s Game by Suzanne Wrack

Suzi Wrack is a football journalist in England, and in her book has provided a thorough history of women’s football/soccer through it’s rise, fall and rise again. She is also a regular contributor to the Guardian Football Weekly podcast, as well as a co-host for the Guardian Women’s Football Weekly, for the real football fanatics.

A Woman's Game



Megan Rapinoe by Ma Isabel Sanchez Vegara

One of the biggest names in world football. Rapinoe is not only a record breaker for the USA team, but an activist and inspiration for aspiring footballers. Rapinoe has also released her own autobiography that we have available to borrow, too.

Megan Rapinoe



One Life



Soccer Showdown: US Women’s Stunning 1999 World Cup Win

An online graphic novel detailing the US Women’s World Cup win in 1999.

Soccer Showdown: US Women's Stunning 1999 World Cup Win



SoccerGrlProbs Presents the Ladyballer’s Guide to Life

The ideal guide for the Ladyballers who can’t get enough of soccer (football)! From tips for training and nutrition to excerpts of real-life experiences, this book is both inspirational and educational.

SoccerGrlProbs Presents The Ladyballer's Guide to Life



The Keeper by Kelcey Ervick

Football, feminism and literature. What is not to love? This coming of age memoir is beautifully illustrated, and seamlessly interweaves Ervick’s young life as a talented keeper in a top US football team in the 1980s with the historic and life-changing enactment of Title IX in 1972.

The Keeper



More Football

The richest source of information we have is eResources Discovery Search: Find books and articles about the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

The Official History of the FIFA Women's World Cup



Teresa Parker

Fendalton