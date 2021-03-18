Helen de Beer with tufting gun: Picturing Canterbury

Helen de Beer using a Hoffmann tufting gun at the Shirley carpet shop of her father, Frank de Beer. The carpet she is working on is for Taupō-based forestry company, JG Groome & Associates. 22 September 1980.

Do you have any photographs of carpet manufacturing in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information