Iceskater jumping: Picturing Canterbury

Contributor says: Photo taken by my father Peter Basire ( a photographer) from his collection of Lake Lyndon or Lake Ida. Circa 1954.

An unique action photo taken of skater jumping over 2 other skaters crouched on the ice. Highly commended in the 2019 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt.

