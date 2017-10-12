Isaac House stands in solitary splendour on the corner of Colombo and Armagh Streets. Located at 779 Colombo Street, it is a Category 2 listed heritage building in the distinctive Georgian Revival style. It was completed in 1927 for Henry Owen, proprietor of chemists Cook and Ross. If — like me — you are a fan of this architectural style, 69 Worcester Street is another fine example.
The owners of Isaac House kindly let the public in to have a gander yesterday to see how they have restored this gem. Here are some photos from the past, and yesterday.
More about Isaac House
- Isaac House Historic Place Category 2 New Zealand Heritage List/Rārangi Kōrero
- Images of Isaac House in our collection
- City and Architectural Heritage Guide [PDF]