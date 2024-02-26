Discover Canterbury: Do you know one of these kids?

Christchurch East school primer 3 and 4 classes. CC BY-NC-SA 4.0. CCL-GaCo-006.

Can you help us to identify any of the students pictured above? They were primers 3 & 4 at Christchurch East School in 1965, but unfortunately we only know the name of one of the children, Richard Cook (back row, 3rd from right). We would love to be able to put names to these faces, and we need your assistance to do so! If you see a familiar face, head over to the original image and comment to let us know!

This image came to Canterbury Stories as a community contribution.

Do you have any Canterbury school photographs? If so, we would love for you to contribute to our collection!

