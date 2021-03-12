Make your retirement bold, not old – Thinking about retirement mini-expo Saturday 20 March 1pm to 4pm

For a retirement that is alive and kicking come to Tūranga on Saturday 20 March 2021.

If you are aged 40 years or more, Tūranga’s “Thinking About Retirement” mini-expo offers all the information you need to plan a great time after your last day of work.

There will be speakers and information desks on financial planning, healthy living, wills, technology and fun and interesting activities from 1pm to 4pm in Tautoru, the TSB Space, on Hapori/Community, Tūranga’s first floor.

Check if your KiwiSaver has got you sorted by listening to the speakers from the Retirement Commission and Fisher Funds. Find out how to improve your balance and core strength through Sport Canterbury’s “Live Stronger for Longer” talk. Volunteering Canterbury will promote the benefits of helping out in the community while there will also be brain health tips from Burwood Hospital.

A barrister and solicitor will speak about wills and power of attorney, and there will be a demonstration from Citizens Advice Bureau on sourcing reliable information about funerals and trusts.

Find out about book groups at the Book Discussion Scheme table or learn how to get doctor appointments and prescriptions online by having a chat with a representative from the Canterbury District Health Board.

Speak to a librarian about the items you can make on the sewing machines, laser cutter, 3-D printers and the audiovisual equipment on Auahatanga, Tūranga’s fourth floor of creativity, how to find recommended books on mental health through “Reading in Mind” or discover your club of choice in CINCH (Community Information Christchurch).

The Canterbury Workers’ Educational Association (WEA) will offer information on their courses in dance, philosophy, literature, environment, science, arts and crafts and current affairs.

Also represented at the expo tables are Age Concern, Eldernet, TeleHealth, the Retirement Commission, Fisher Funds, Sport Canterbury, Volunteering Canterbury and Citizens Advice Bureau.

Retirement Reading