Julie Zarifeh – Grief and resilience: Thursday 13 June – Speaker series @ Tūranga

by

Clinical psychologist Julie Zarifeh published Grief on the Run in 2021 which told her personal story of unanticipated grief and adversity. As well as her story Julie will discuss the life skills and tools available to us all that help us navigate what life throws at us on Thursday 13 June.

She will focus on New Zealand Mental Health Foundation’s Five Ways to Wellbeing and how we can conceptualise the control we have over our behaviour and how we approach life’s challenges. Her life story includes her recovery from the loss of her husband and then eldest son, aged 27, three weeks apart in 2017.

As well as writing her book Julie featured in the documentary, Camino Skies, which followed six pilgrims on the Camino De Santiago in Spain in 2018. She also cycled Sri Lanka and ran the New York marathon that same year – fundraising for Variety.org NZ, and the New Zealand Mental Health Foundation, respectively.

Grief on the Run

Camino Skies

She is a qualified and registered Consultant Clinical Psychologist and has treated people presenting with depression and anxiety. She has also done academic research on broken heart syndrome and the psychological ramifications of the 15 March Christchurch terror attack on the city’s Muslim community.

Read up before this talk

About the Speaker Series @ Tūranga

Christchurch residents now have the opportunity to come to Tūranga and listen to a variety of free and interesting talks from experts in their fields. The monthly event Speaker Series @ Tūranga offers presenters on topics as diverse as crime solving with forensic science, rebuilding your life after a traumatic experience and climate change.

Speaker Series @ Tūranga launched on March 14 with Professor Jon Hickford delivering an interesting and engaging talk on meeting the climate change challenge while still protecting the New Zealand economy.  Thursday 9 May's talk will be Dr Bethany Growns - The "Sherlock factor" and forensics talk about crime-solving through the use of forensic science techniques.

More library events

Add a comment

More by cclpaulie

Dr Bethany Growns and the Sherlock Factor: Thurs 9 May

Climate change, crime scene clues and resilience at Tūranga

The 'Write Stuff': Library tools for your writing project

Discover New Posts

A Night with Trent Dalton: WORD Christchurch

Historical braiding in June's Crafting for Wellbeing session

A Nasty Little War by Anna Reid

Add a comment to: Julie Zarifeh – Grief and resilience: Thursday 13 June – Speaker series @ Tūranga

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi