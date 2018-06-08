Messrs Minson & Co.’s Premises, Colombo Street, Christchurch: Picturing Canterbury

This was for many years a leading Christchurch crockery and glassware store. It was opened on 1 Jan. 1857 in Colombo Street by William Neeve, an ironmonger, who owned it for 16 years before selling it to John Hallifield Spencer in 1873. Later owners were James Mortlock and Thomas Hudson who traded as Mortlock and Hudson. In 1892 William Minson took over the business, renaming it Minson and Company. The shop was situated at 220 Colombo Street, Sydenham.

Messrs Minson & Co.'s Premises, Colombo Street, Christchurch

