Metro Goldwyn Mayer mural at Hollywood Cinema Sumner: Picturing Canterbury

A cityscape mural of Metro Goldwyn Mayer on the wall inside cinema screen two, seating capacity 60, at Hollywood Cinema at 28 Marriner Street in Sumner. 18 March 2022.

