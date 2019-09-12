Pizza Hut restaurant, Riccarton: Picturing Canterbury

Families eating pizza in the new Pizza Hut restaurant in Riccarton shopping mall, 12 May 1981. The restaurant was situated in the car park to the north of the mall on Matipo Street opposite Dallas Street. The Pizza Hut franchise was first introduced to New Zealand by Garry Melville-Smith in 1974 when he opened a restaurant in New Lynn, Auckland. The Riccarton restaurant building conformed to the traditional Pizza Hut architectural style designed in 1963 by Chicago architect, George Lindstrom. This included the trapezoid roof and windows. The latter are visible in this photograph.

Do you have any photographs of family restaurants in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand or on the Mobile Discovery Wall. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

