Punks in front of ChristChurch Cathedral: Picturing Canterbury

A group of punk rockers sitting on the steps in Cathedral Square outside ChristChurch Cathedral. 7 June 1986.

Do you have any photographs of punks in Christchurch from the 1980s? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

