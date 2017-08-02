Quick Questions with Glenn Colquhoun – WORD Christchurch

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to Shifting Points of View, WORD Christchurch's suite of events at September's Christchurch Arts Festival.

Today, it's New Zealand doctor, poet, and writer Glenn Colquhoun.

What are you looking forward to doing in Christchurch?

I think just walking around the city again, taking it in. I haven't been there for 3 years or so so it will be nice to scratch its back again.

What do you think about libraries?

I love them. I feel connected to the world when I'm in a library. And to a specific locality at the same time. And I feel like I'm around people who love stories and books. Libraries are full of kindred spirits.

What would be your "desert island book"?

I've just bought Les Murray's 'Bunyah.' So it would be a perfect chance to glory in it.

Share a surprising fact about yourself.

I am made of 37 trillion cells that have no idea who I am.

Glenn Colquhoun appears in:

Glenn Colquhoun's latest book is Late Love: Sometimes doctors need saving as much as their patients.

Read his NZ Book Council profile for more information.

More

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.