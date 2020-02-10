Recent necrology, January 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

Steph Bowe, 1994-2020

Australian novelist and blogger

Terry Jones, 1942-2020

Welsh actor, writer, comedian, screenwriter, film director and historian, member of the Monty Python comedy team

Gordon McLauchlan, 1931-2020

New Zealand journalist, broadcaster and social historian

Shirley Murray, 1931-2020

Prolific New Zealand hymn writer

Dick Scott, 1923-2020

New Zealand historian and journalist

Roger Scruton, 1944-2020

English philosopher and writer who specialised in aesthetics and political philosophy

Ian Woodford Gibson Smith, 1954-2020

New Zealand archaeologist

Christopher Tolkien, 1924-2020

Third son of the author J. R. R. Tolkien and editor of much of his father's posthumously published work

Barry Tuckwell, 1931-2020

Virtuoso Australian horn player