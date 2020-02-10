Recent necrology, January 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Steph Bowe, 1994-2020
Australian novelist and blogger
-
Terry Jones, 1942-2020
Welsh actor, writer, comedian, screenwriter, film director and historian, member of the Monty Python comedy team
-
Gordon McLauchlan, 1931-2020
New Zealand journalist, broadcaster and social historian
-
Shirley Murray, 1931-2020
Prolific New Zealand hymn writer
-
Dick Scott, 1923-2020
New Zealand historian and journalist
-
Roger Scruton, 1944-2020
English philosopher and writer who specialised in aesthetics and political philosophy
-
Ian Woodford Gibson Smith, 1954-2020
New Zealand archaeologist
-
Christopher Tolkien, 1924-2020
Third son of the author J. R. R. Tolkien and editor of much of his father's posthumously published work
-
Barry Tuckwell, 1931-2020
Virtuoso Australian horn player
-
Elizabeth Wurtzel, 1967-2020
American writer and journalist, known for her memoir Prozac Nation