Recent necrology, January 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Steph Bowe, 1994-2020
    Australian novelist and blogger
  • Terry Jones, 1942-2020
    Welsh actor, writer, comedian, screenwriter, film director and historian, member of the Monty Python comedy team
  • Gordon McLauchlan, 1931-2020
    New Zealand journalist, broadcaster and social historian

Night Swimming The Lady and the Squire Fairy Tales and Fantastic Stories A Short History of New Zealand The Passionless People Revisited

  • Dick Scott, 1923-2020
    New Zealand historian and journalist
  • Roger Scruton, 1944-2020
    English philosopher and writer who specialised in aesthetics and political philosophy

Alleluia Aotearoa Hope is Our Song Ask That Mountain A Radical Writer's Life Green Philosophy

Pākehā Settlements in A Māori World The Fall of Gondolin The Letter of J. R. R. Tolkien Horn Concertos Prozac Nation

