Recent necrology, February 2024

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Gerald Hensley, 1935-2024
    Author, former New Zealand diplomat and public servant
  • Michael Jayston, 1935-2024
    English actor who played both James Bond and Doctor Who
  • Toby Keith, 1961-2024
    American country music singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor
  • Ian Lavender, 1946-2024
    English stage, film and television actor

  • Bill Wallace, 1933-2024
    Christchurch Methodist minister and hymnwriter
  • Carl Weathers, 1948-2024
    American actor, director and gridiron football linebacker

