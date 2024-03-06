Recent necrology, February 2024

Some well-known people who have died recently

Gerald Hensley, 1935-2024

Author, former New Zealand diplomat and public servant

Michael Jayston, 1935-2024

English actor who played both James Bond and Doctor Who

Toby Keith, 1961-2024

American country music singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor

Ian Lavender, 1946-2024

English stage, film and television actor

Seiji Ozawa, 1935-2024

Japanese music conductor

Bill Wallace, 1933-2024

Christchurch Methodist minister and hymnwriter