Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Gerald Hensley, 1935-2024
Author, former New Zealand diplomat and public servant
-
Michael Jayston, 1935-2024
English actor who played both James Bond and Doctor Who
-
Toby Keith, 1961-2024
American country music singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor
-
Ian Lavender, 1946-2024
English stage, film and television actor
-
Seiji Ozawa, 1935-2024
Japanese music conductor
-
Bill Wallace, 1933-2024
Christchurch Methodist minister and hymnwriter
-
Carl Weathers, 1948-2024
American actor, director and gridiron football linebacker
Add a comment to: Recent necrology, February 2024