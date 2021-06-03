Repertory theatre: Picturing Canterbury

Contributor's note: "Former Repertory Theatre, Kilmore Street, Christchurch photographed by me in 1979. I will never forget a jazz concert I attended in this theatre in 1966, my first time ever to be inside this architecturally distinctive building." 1979.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

