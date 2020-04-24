Retail Therapy – 1920s style

Okay, I put my hands up, I am fairly shallow, and week four into lockdown I am missing shopping horribly.

Op-shops, I ache for you. Ballantynes, I am bereft without you. H&M, I hanker for you.

Online shopping has, up to now, beem not very satisfying, what with only "essentials" being available rather than fast fashion and titillating tat. So I have been getting my fix by looking at frou-frou frocks and fashion from 100 years ago in Papers Past. Look at all the dreaminess of 1920...

Just a taster! More sumptuousness can be found in the gallery below.

A simple black velvet frock. OTAGO WITNESS, ISSUE 3448, 13 APRIL 1920 Paris Fashions: A becoming lace matinee frock, with distinctive belt and panniers. OTAGO WITNESS, ISSUE 3469, 7 SEPTEMBER 1920 Paris Fashions: A distinctive evening gown. OTAGO WITNESS, ISSUE 3472, 28 SEPTEMBER 1920 Paris Fashions: Robe of silver brocade and green tulle.OTAGO WITNESS, ISSUE 3466, 17 AUGUST 1920 Spiders for bare backs! OTAGO WITNESS, 20 APRIL 1920 Autumn Opening “The Farmers”.PRESS, VOLUME LVI, ISSUE 16759, 16 FEBRUARY 1920 Hats that display the highest measure of beauty and fashion.PRESS, VOLUME LVI, ISSUE 16763, 20 FEBRUARY 1920 A gingham dress for the mornings.FREE LANCE, VOLUME XXI, ISSUE 1092, 7 APRIL 1920 Paris Fashions: A blue taffeta house frock. OTAGO WITNESS, ISSUE 3470, 14 SEPTEMBER 1920 Nightdress and negligee. FREE LANCE, VOLUME XXI, ISSUE 1092, 7 APRIL 1920 Bridal Gown. FREE LANCE, VOLUME XXI, ISSUE 1092, 7 APRIL 1920 Paris Fashions: Evening dress of green brocade, with butterfly. Paris Fashion: Walking dress of white georgette.OTAGO WITNESS, ISSUE 3475, 19 OCTOBER 1920

For more retro fashion feast your eyes on: