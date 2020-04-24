Retail Therapy – 1920s style

Okay, I put my hands up, I am fairly shallow, and week four into lockdown I am missing shopping horribly. 

Op-shops, I ache for you. Ballantynes, I am bereft without you. H&M, I hanker for you. 

Online shopping has, up to now, beem not very satisfying, what with only "essentials" being available rather than fast fashion and titillating tat. So I have been getting my fix by looking at frou-frou frocks and fashion from 100 years ago in Papers Past. Look at all the dreaminess of 1920...

Just a taster! More sumptuousness can be found in the gallery below.

