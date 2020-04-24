Retail Therapy – 1920s style

Okay, I put my hands up, I am fairly shallow, and week four into lockdown I am missing shopping horribly.
Op-shops, I ache for you. Ballantynes, I am bereft without you. H&M, I hanker for you.
Online shopping has, up to now, beem not very satisfying, what with only "essentials" being available rather than fast fashion and titillating tat. So I have been getting my fix by looking at frou-frou frocks and fashion from 100 years ago in Papers Past. Look at all the dreaminess of 1920...
Just a taster! More sumptuousness can be found in the gallery below.
For more retro fashion feast your eyes on:
- Fashion taggedopens a new window on The Discovery Wall with content curated from the Christchurch City Libraries Digital Heritage collection. Christchurch at its most snazzy.
- The New Zealand Fashion Museumopens a new window. An online only museum for "anyone with a love of fashion, heritage, innovation and creativity".
- The largest fashion collection in the world at the Victoria & Albert Museumopens a new window. Lots of delicious online content to sate the fashion starved.