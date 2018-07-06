St. Mary’s Bridle Path Road, Heathcote – Snow – Church next door to “Hillwood”: Picturing Canterbury

St. Mary's Bridle Path Road, Heathcote - Snow - Church next door to “Hillwood”.

Date: 1900s.

Built in 1860, St Mary's Anglican church in Heathcote was originally situated on Bridle Path Road. Additions were made to the church building in 1914. In 1925 the building was relocated to its current location on the corner of Martindales and Truscotts roads.

