Sultan Mahomet (ca. 1836-1905): Picturing Canterbury

Mahomet was a Muslim from Asia and he was one of a very small group of Muslims then living in New Zealand. His death certificate states that he came from northern India. A hawker, he lived in Dunedin but, at about age 69, came to Christchurch in Dec. 1905. He stayed at Brightling's Lane in the Avon Loop, the address of his son, Sali, or Icecream Charlie, probably intending to attend Sali's wedding. He died of a stroke at Brightling's Lane and is buried in Linwood Cemetery

