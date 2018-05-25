Women of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAFs) on parade at Harewood Air Force Station, Christchurch: Picturing Canterbury

On 31 May 1941, forty-one women started in their positions as members of the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) at Harewood Air Force Station. At the commencement of their duties, it was expected that they would soon be joined by further recruits, bringing the total number of WAAF members serving at Harewood to one hundred and fifty, with another two hundred expected for the station at Wigram.

Women Of The Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAFs) On Parade At Harewood Air Force Station, Christchurch

