Young boy with glass bottles: Picturing Canterbury

An unidentified young boy standing by a doorway with glass bottles. There are ring-seal bottles, champagne style bottles, salad oil bottles, pharmaceutical bottles, spirit bottles, wide mouth jars and a perfume bottle.

