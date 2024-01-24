A WORD about Richard Ford (Sunday 25 February 3-4pm at The Piano)

Forget flashy music festivals and frolicking at the beach, the hottest ticket this summer is coming courtesy of our friends at WORD Christchurch. Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Ford will be in Ōtautahi Sunday 25th February to discuss his latest novel, Be Mine.

Richard Ford is a writer that holds a very special place in my heart. I first discovered him in my teens and became mesmerised by his honest and often sad stories of people living through hardships in their lives. He is also responsible for my favourite ever literary character in Frank Bascombe, who Ford has returned to through five novels over the course of forty years. If I haven’t convinced you enough of his wizardry, he is also one of the finest short story writers I have encountered and massively underrated as a humourist.

I have been lucky enough to see him in conversation many times over the years and have always appreciated his great sense of humour and the generosity he has for his audiences. This really will be one of the literary highlights of 2024.

Richard Ford gets frank: Sunday 25 February 3-4pm at The Piano

Pulitzer prizewinning writer Richard Ford (United States) is the master of elegantly observed and beautifully written slices of suburban American life. His critically acclaimed novels include Independence Day, Let Me Be Frank With You, and The Sportswriter which was the first instalment in his much loved series based around the colourful character Frank Bascombe. Now, Ford returns with the fifth Bascombe novel Be Mine, a laugh-out-loud and moving portrait of an unshakable father-and-son bond. In conversation with Liz Grant.

