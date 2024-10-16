Chidgey, Manawatu, Braunias, and more! RAWA Readers and Writers Akaroa – Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 November 2024

Michael Bennett. Catherine Chidgey, Becky Manawatu, Owen Marshall, Tayi Tibble, Gaylene Preston, ... and more! RAWA Readers and Writers Akaroa is showcasing quite the lineup at the second Festival. It's on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 November 2024 in Te Pataka o Rakaihautū, Banks Peninsula. If you have any queries, contact rawafestival@icloud.com.

Events include:

  • Steve Braunias on Journalism and Literature
  • Michael Bennett and Becky Manawatu on the power of words
  • Catherine Chidgey on where ideas come from
  • Gaylene Preston on her life in film
  • Katie Pickles, Ariana Tikao and Saige England on writing about the past
  • and the launch of Owen Marshall's book New Stories

Find out more:

Pics from the 2023 Festival

Have a look at the 2023 RAWA Festival to get the flavour. 

Books by RAWA authors in our collection

Here's a great way to get the flavour - books by featured writers (and session chairs):

