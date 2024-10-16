Chidgey, Manawatu, Braunias, and more! RAWA Readers and Writers Akaroa – Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 November 2024

Michael Bennett. Catherine Chidgey, Becky Manawatu, Owen Marshall, Tayi Tibble, Gaylene Preston, ... and more! RAWA Readers and Writers Akaroa is showcasing quite the lineup at the second Festival. It's on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 November 2024 in Te Pataka o Rakaihautū, Banks Peninsula. If you have any queries, contact rawafestival@icloud.com.

Events include:

Steve Braunias on Journalism and Literature

Michael Bennett and Becky Manawatu on the power of words

Catherine Chidgey on where ideas come from

Gaylene Preston on her life in film

Katie Pickles, Ariana Tikao and Saige England on writing about the past

and the launch of Owen Marshall's book New Stories

