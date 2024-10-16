Chidgey, Manawatu, Braunias, and more! RAWA Readers and Writers Akaroa – Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 November 2024

RAWA Readers and Writers Akaroa is showcasing quite the lineup at the second Festival. It's on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 November 2024 in Te Pataka o Rakaihautū, Banks Peninsula. If you have any queries, contact rawafestival@icloud.com.Michael Bennett. Catherine Chidgey, Becky Manawatu, Owen Marshall, Tayi Tibble, Gaylene Preston, ... and more!
Events include:
- Steve Braunias on Journalism and Literature
- Michael Bennett and Becky Manawatu on the power of words
- Catherine Chidgey on where ideas come from
- Gaylene Preston on her life in film
- Katie Pickles, Ariana Tikao and Saige England on writing about the past
- and the launch of Owen Marshall's book New Stories
