Anna Fifield: Finding Kim Jong Un – WORD Christchurch

Here is fantastic NEWS for book lovers! WORD Christchurch is hosting an exciting event: Finding Kim Jong Un.

Anna Fifield will be talking about her latest book The Great Successor: The Secret Rise and Rule of Kim Jong Un on Saturday 17th April 3pm at Tūranga.

Starting with the inter-Korean summit between South Korean President Moon Jae In and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un. The historic meeting between U.S. former President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un at the Singapore summit. These headlines got attention across the world. However, even after North Korea under a massive spotlight, the country and the people still remain in a hidden veil to this day.

If you want to know more about North Korea, particularly their leader, Kim Jong Un, Anna Fifield will answer your curiosity.

Here are more stories of North Korea and the leader Kim Jong Un.

