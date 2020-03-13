Book review: Wheels by Sally Sutton

When the new books arrive, it's like a little bit of Christmas in the middle of an ordinary day. It's so exciting unpacking beautiful new books, and there's nothing quite like sharing your latest booky finds with somebody who'll enjoy them just as much as you do.

The other day I opened a box to discover Sally Sutton's wonderful new book Wheels. I've shared her Construction and Demolition books with the Young Lad, much to his enjoyment. So I was looking forward to taking this one home to share with him too, but it turns out that he really is getting too old for picture books. Now I don't think there's an upper age limit on picture books at all, I know that anyone can read and enjoy them. But since he's decided he's too old for them, he just couldn't rustle up as much enthusiasm for the book as I felt it deserved (he is 10 now, after all).

I wanted so much to share Wheels with someone! What good is a wonderful new picture book without a little kid to read it too?? Luckily, Mr K and I have a couple of grandchildren, so there was my audience—ready and waiting. As soon as they next came to visit, I asked the littlest if he'd like to listen to a story. As soon as I started reading, the next oldest wanted to come listen too, and when I finished, there were instant cries of "Again, again!!"

Now, if that isn't an endorsement for a kids book, I don't know what is!

Wheels is a fabulous read aloud. As much a vehicle guessing game as it is a story, the vivid, rhyming text, and repeated phrase of "shout what's coming, if you know" just begs kids to join in the fun. The pictures have plenty of visual clues to help kids figure out which vehicle will be coming next, and I love the splashy look of the art work. If the little kids in your house are the kind that love to watch the rubbish truck driving by, like the Young Lad used to, once upon a time, I'm sure they'll just love Wheels!

And if that's not enough, I've also put together a list of a few of my favourite vehicle-related picture books.

List created by missbeecrafty

Books for little people who love things that go. From cars and trucks to plains and trains, and with a few tractors and diggers thrown in for good measure





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/802802037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Night Light<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1050682037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Our Car<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>





<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1010692037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Car, Car, Truck, Jeep<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

This is a great story by Kiwi author Gavin Bishop. Bruiser likes to crash and smash through everything in his way, but he has a lesson to learn



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/728918037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Bruiser<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

View Full List