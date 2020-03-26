Burning car on Centaurus Road: Picturing Canterbury

A car on fire in Centaurus Road. The car was being towed when it lost a rear wheel and the petrol tank dragged along the road causing it to catch fire. 25 April 1970.

Do you have any photographs of Centaurus Road in the 1970s? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

