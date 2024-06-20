Burwood Rabbit Farm: Picturing Canterbury

by
Burwood Rabbit Farm. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-Kete-6545.

Contributor's note: Burwood Rabbit Farm. Was 24 Francis Street - now Bassett Street. Early 1930s. Elizabeth (Bet) & Katheen Cullimore (my mother) & Punch. Raised Angora rabbits.

