Burwood Rabbit Farm: Picturing Canterbury

Contributor's note: Burwood Rabbit Farm. Was 24 Francis Street - now Bassett Street. Early 1930s. Elizabeth (Bet) & Katheen Cullimore (my mother) & Punch. Raised Angora rabbits.

Share your memories of Burwood. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of Burwood? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos