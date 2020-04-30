Canterbury members of the New Zealand Softball Team: Picturing Canterbury

Canterbury members of the New Zealand softball team at Christchurch Airport after returning home from a win at the world softball championships in Taiwan. Team members, from left, Cheryl Kemp, Natalie Hazelwood, Jane Earnshaw, Miss Lyndsey Leask (manager) and Robyn Storer. 15 July 1982.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

