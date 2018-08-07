Central & Transitional – Christchurch City Libraries in the central city since 2011

Christchurch's Central Library in Gloucester Street closed after the earthquake on 22 February 2011. As we move towards opening Tūranga - your new central library - on Friday 12 October 2018, here is a look at the temporary town libraries we've operated since 2011:

Central South City Library

South City Shopping Centre, 555 Colombo Street

Opened on 8 July 2011

Closed 15 July 2012



Central South City Library was a 136 square metre retail space in the South City Mall, on Colombo Street. The library was situated next to the only supermarket open in the area at the time (New World), adjacent to the food court and across from Paper Plus. People enjoyed the convenience of shopping and using the library. In the one year the library was open, 162,830 people came through the doors.

Central Library Peterborough

91 Peterborough Street

Opened on 19 December 2011

Scheduled to close from 5pm Sunday 26 August 2018



Central Library Peterborough is a 1,250 square metre building. It was one of the first businesses to open in the area after the February 2011 earthquake, and it provided a good reason for people to come into town and provided library services to the local community. The first 12 months saw 305,800 visitors through the door. It was the venue for Christchurch Art Gallery outer spaces exhibitions. Since then, it has been a popular community library with lots of events and activities for whānau.

Central Library Tuam

121 Tuam Street

Opened on 23 July 2012

Closed Friday 1 November 2013



Central Library Tuam occupied a space of approximately 1,000 square metres next to the main public transport hub. Escarto the coffee cart operated in front of the library. The other end of the building housed the CCC Central Rebuild service, and the Christchurch Art Gallery shop.

Central Library Manchester

36 Manchester Street

Central Library Manchester opened 20 January 2014

Scheduled to close from 5pm Saturday 18 August 2018



Central Library Manchester has been the location for important resources like the Aotearoa New Zealand collection, local history and genealogical resources, Ngā Pounamu Māori and the Ngāi Tahu Collection / Ngā Rākau Teitei e Iwa.

Town library timeline 2011-

Central Library (Gloucester Street) closed 22 February 2011.

Central South City Library opened 8 July 2011

Central Library Peterborough opened 19 December 2011

Central South City Library closed 15 July 2012

Central Library Tuam opened 23 July 2012

Central Library Tuam closed 1 November 2013

Central Library Manchester opened 20 January 2014

Central Library demolition. September and October 2014

Groundworks begin on the new Central Library site. 22 February 2016

Central Library Manchester scheduled to close from 5pm Saturday 18 August 2018.

Central Library Peterborough scheduled to close from 5pm Sunday 26 August 2018.

Tūranga scheduled to open Friday 12 October 2018.

