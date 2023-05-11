Craft snippets: Creative technology

Angela reports back from Craft snippets at Upper Riccarton Library which featured library staff member, Rob Lees. The next Craft snippets event is on Wednesday 31 May with textile artist Julia Atkinson.

Our guest speaker for March's Craft Snippets event was Rob Lees who works at Auahatanga – Creative Spaces in Tūranga library.

Rob is a Programming Specialist who said her role is “to help people work on their projects where they can let their imaginations go and create all sorts of wonderful things using our tech, like the laser printer, 3d printer, vacuum former, vinyl printer cutter, sewing machines, overlocker, and embroidery machine.”

Rob explained that the Library Creative Spaces are places where everyone can learn, make and design. It is a shared learning experience where people help each other and build relationships. Rob said that customers quite often have some great crafting tips, and she enjoys the interactions and connections made between people.

Using our library’s new touch screen and the library website Rob was able to show us all the technology that is available at the library's Auahtanga - Creative Spaces. This section of the library website has information about what equipment is available and which library as well as pricing, design constraints, book on-to-one sessions, dates of open creative times, videos, photos etc.

Find out more about the individual technologies below:

Also, if there is something that you need help with you can use our online form to Book a Creative.

Rob described how up to date and amazing the software is on the equipment, in particular the Hatch software on the embroidery machine (watch an introductory video to see how Hatch works with the embroidery machine). In working with these machines Rob has become so inspired that she has set up her own embroidery business using a 15 thread machine.

Thanks, Rob, for showing us all what is available for us to use in our libraries. I for one was certainly impressed with the equipment available and I am really keen to try out the Craft Cutter to make a decal from one of my photos.

Latest craft titles

Our next Craft snippets event is on Wednesday 31 May with textile artist Julia Atkinson, maker of novelty handbags, op shopper and upcycler. We hope to see you then.