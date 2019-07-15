Crossing fantasy with Lara Croft? Yes, please!

The Eyes Of Tamburah by Maria V. Snyder



Maria V. Snyder is one of my all-time favourite authors. She finished her main fantasy series in 2017, and is brimming with ideas – hence she is churning out two books a year, starting out two new trilogies (this, and Navigating the Stars). Lucky me!

What it's about:

The sun is a scourge, killing when at its peak. People live underground in the city of Zirdai. The lower the level, the more power you have. Shyla lives as an archaeologist on level three, what some consider uninhabitable. She is sun-kissed, and would have been left to the mercy of the sun the day she was born, had she not been taken in by the monks that live outside the city. But Shyla can’t, no, won’t become a monk. She has something to prove.

What I thought:

I gasped, I laughed, I cried, and I cringed in misery at what was happening to Shyla, another plucky protagonist who inadvertently has to save the world while valiantly trying to keep her friends alive. She’s smart, she’s resourceful, and she’s focussed, and earnt my seal of approval within the first couple of pages.

Filled with twists and turns (more than just the tunnel systems), sassy protagonists, and a smattering of romance, this is a definite crowd-pleaser on so many levels.

Unlike some first instalments, it had a satisfying ending, but was with left enough loose ends to have an overarching plotline. Bring on #2: The City of Zirdai!

Like this sort of book? Have a look at these!

Navigating The Stars by Maria V. Snyder - Why? Sci-fi, sassy protagonist, archaeology, sprinkling of romance

Bound by Blood and Sand by Becky Allen - Fantasy, adventure, magic, revenge, strong female protagonist, desert setting

Tl;dr: 8/10 excellent for adventure & fantasy fans, with enjoyable characters