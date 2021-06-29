Readers Cup 2021 – The Battle of the Books

The end of term two marks a magical time for staff at Tūranga, as we host the Year 9 Readers Cup. High school students battle it out for reading supremacy: Seven teams, six books, and many, many questions.

This year’s competing schools are Saint Margaret’s College, Cashmere High School, Hagley College, Riccarton High School, Villa Maria College, Darfield High School and Christchurch Girls’ High School. The winner from this will go on to the finals in Auckland later this year.

Want to watch?

The competition is on tomorrow Wednesday 30 June at Tautoru / TSB Space on Hapori | Community, Level 1 at Tūranga, starting 5pm. Spectators are welcome, and can participate in a literary quiz of their own to win some prizes!

Want to see what they’re reading?

Check out this year’s books.























