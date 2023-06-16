Discover Canterbury: How to Make the Most of Winter

Winter in Christchurch can be strikingly beautiful or it can be cold and stormy. There are many activities to be enjoyed during the colder months such as skiing, playing in the snow or even just snuggling up on the couch by the fire.

Here are 10 things that can be enjoyed in winter:

Skiing/Snowboarding Playing in the snow Baking some warm goodies Arts and crafts such as knitting or crochet Going to a rugby/soccer/netball match Exploring our backyard - the South Island comes to life in winter Braving the cold and going for a winter swim Playing board games Cozying up on the couch and reading a book Having a movie marathon

On Canterbury Stories we have some amazing photographs that depict how enjoyable winter can be. Have a look at some of them below:

Do you have any photographs showing your favourite winter activity? You can contribute via the Discovery Wall website.

