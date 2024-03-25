Discover Canterbury: Recent additions

Every week the team at Digital Content upload material including photographs onto Canterbury Stories. I thought it would be fun to show off some of the recent additions added to our collections over the last few months. Have a look below and I promise it will be worthwhile!

This image from the 1974 Commonwealth Games was taken by Graeme Farrant who has contributed a collection of his photographs of Christchurch events from the 1970s.

Crowd outside buses at Queen Elizabeth II Park by Graeme Farrant. In copyright. CCL-GFarrant-Games-1-74-10023

This card is from a collection of papers and photographs collected by New Brightonian, Ern Smith.

Christmas card containing photograph. No known copyright. CCL-Arch524-07-08-11

The postcard below is one of a number of similar era greeting cards that come from the Heney family album.

Blue floral illustration postcard. No known copyright. CCL-Walker-046a

This architectural drawing is one of a group of drawings by architect John Goddard Collins of the Sign of the Takahe. The originals are held by the Macmillan Brown Library at the University of Canterbury.

Sign of the Takahe. Copyright Macmillan Brown Library. UCMB-1418-2-11-1-0654

If you want to see more recent additions, you can on the Canterbury Stories website or in this set that showcases some favourites.

Do you have any photographs that you would like to add to our collections? You can contribute to our collection via the Discovery Wall website.

