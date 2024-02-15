Egyptian food at Coptic Orthodox Church stall: Picturing Canterbury

Egyptian food at Coptic Orthodox Church stall. In Copyright. CCL-CuGa-23-113.

Stall for the Coptic Orthodox Church with Egyptian food at Culture Galore in Ray Blank Park. 18 February 2023.

