Film and television – a mid-year review

Seen anything good on the tele lately...?!?!

Me neither. That's why I borrow films and tele series' from the library! It's a much better way of being in control of what you're actually watching during screen time, and you can tailor your viewing to perfectly suit your taste and your timetable, WIN-WIN and, no more infomercials!!

And it's really just about good old-fashioned storytelling isn't it!? For me, film and television is a coming-together of multiple artforms that, when it's done well, has the ability to move you at a level many other artforms might not individually.

So here's a list of the best films and series' that I've had the pleasure of viewing this year, so far - many more to come!

List created by DevilStateDan

These are the best films and television series' that I have explored throughout the year so far, all available to you through Christchurch City Libraries membership.

Post WWII Estonia. The Germans are gone and the Russians are taking control. They're especially interested in those Estonians that fought for the Germans and are systematically hunting them out. This story is about one such man, a world-class fencer who is concealing himself as a sports teacher for a country college. This is a stunning and heartfelt film about humanity, strength, and love.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1002856037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The fencer</a>

A gripping story of a young black man heading away for a weekend with his as-yet un-met in-laws... what comes after is a web of dark intrigue and something is definitely not right!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/993677037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Get Out</a>

Ever wanted to know more about the mysterious Hieronymus Bosch?!? Then get a load of this - it's a part of the 'Exhibition on Screen' series that takes viewers on a tour of the works and life of some of history's great artists. This one is all about Hieronymus Bosch and is surprising in its revelations about who he was and where his inspirations were drawn, plus you get up close with some of his most amazing works!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1004529037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Curious World of Hieronymus Bosch</a>

The latest telling of the life, love, and music of the great jazz saxophonist, John Coltrane. Rare footage and loads of interviews with music legends that were close to him. He was truly a musical visionary and died at such a young age from liver cancer, it begs the questions of how much more impact could he have had on contemporary music!? A must-watch for all music fans!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1004086037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Chasing Trane</a>

An old man and his adult son go on a wine-tasting road trip around France in order to reconnect. Sounds normal, but this is French comedy and things get strange! Good story..

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/990495037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Saint Amour</a>

I really liked this film - a Victorian Whodunnit! I loved the Victorian era look of it, the clever direction, the story was weaving and uncertain - as it should be for a classic whodunnit! And the acting was solid and dramatic without being over the top. It's a small shame that I picked the killer in the first 20mins but I still liked the story and enjoyed it to the end!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1010031037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Limehouse Golem</a>

A family of privileged white Americans meet for a very posh dinner to discuss an incident that involved their children. The details slowly emerge as the film unfolds and explores the issues of parenting, mental health, social navigations etc. Great performances from the four lead actors.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1007982037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Dinner</a>

A short series about the engrossing world of metal detecting in rural Britain. Written and directed by Mackenzie Crook (from the Office, and Pirates of the Caribbean), it's full of pathos and at once hilarious, cringey-embarrassing, and full of heart. It's about how even small lives are big and important and that everyone deserves to be happy. Highly recommended if you like British comedy

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/934392037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Detectorists</a>

A dark and twisted crime series with an uniusual device; the story is told in reverse. We begin with the outcome of a police investiagtion into a series of acid-burn murders, from there we go back in increments of hours/days as the foundations are explored and new light begins to show on reasons for behaviours evident earlier/later... it's a little confusing to explain so just watch it, it's quality crime drama!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1017117037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Rellik</a>

A gloriously retro look at family life in 1970's Australia. Try to think of every brand name, in-safe parenting practice, cliché, and add a bit of over-styling and you've got it. Loosely wrapped as a coming-of-age story, it centres around 3 Aussie families living, loving, and loafing. Very funny film, especially if you've lived through some of these circumstances.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1018516037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Swinging Safari</a>

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation