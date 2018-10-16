From Canterbury Public Library to Tūranga – 1982 / 2013 / 2018

Tūranga opened on Friday 12 October 2018. We did a bit of a historical re-enactment with the Tūranga staff.
Back in 1982, staff were moving into their fab new digs on Gloucester Street. In 2013, librarians were clearing out stuff from their old workplaces in the Central Library. In 2018, Tūranga staff were excited about opening to the public.
- Picture 1: Canterbury Public Library staff outside the new library building on the corner of Gloucester Street and Oxford Terrace [1982] CCL PhotoCD 11, IMG0091
- Picture 2: Central Library staff, Gloucester Street, 28 September 2013. Flickr 2013-09-28-IMG_9406
- Picture 3: Tūranga staff, Wednesday 10 October 2018. Flickr 2018-IMG_1061
One of the notable features of the old Central Library was the escalator. In Tūranga, there are the mighty Harry Potter-esque stairs.
- Picture 1: Staff group on escalators, Central Library. Flickr CCL-150-702
- Picture 2: Central Library, Saturday 28 September 2013. Flickr 2013-09-28-IMG_9380
- Picture 3: Tūranga staff, Wednesday 10 October 2018. Flickr 2018-IMG_1047
So here it is, in black and white - new central library 1982, Tūranga 2018.
- Picture 1: Canterbury Public Library staff outside the new library building on the corner of Gloucester Street and Oxford Terrace [1982] CCL PhotoCD 11, IMG0091
- Picture 2: Tūranga staff. 60 Cathedral Square. Wednesday 10 October 2018.2018-IMG_0210
And the first customers arriving is the biggest moment of all! We are so happy to welcome you to your new central library, Tūranga.
- Picture 1: Customers waiting to enter library. January 1982. Flickr CCL-150-472
- Picture 2: Customers entering library, 1982. Flickr CCL-150-470
- Picture 3: Customers entering new library, January 1982. Flickr CCL-150-473
- Picture 4: The people arrive in Tūranga. Tūranga opening day. Friday 12 October 2018. Flickr TU-2018-10-12-IMG_1258
- Picture 5: Opening day, Tūranga, Southbase Construction, Friday 12 October 2018.Flickr TU-2018-10-12-146 Photo by Pam Carmichael Photography.
- Picture 6: Customers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, He Hononga | Connection, Ground Level, Opening day, Tūranga, Southbase Construction, Friday 12 October 2018. Flickr TU-2018-10-12-074 Photo by Pam Carmichael Photography.
More
- Photos of Tūranga (including pics from opening day on Friday 12 October)
- About Tūranga
- Central & Transitional – Christchurch City Libraries in the central city since 2011