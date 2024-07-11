Gnome on the University of Canterbury campus: Picturing Canterbury

by
Gnome on the University of Canterbury campus. Copyright Christchurch Star. CCL-StarP-00572A.

Garden gnome fishing and a seal playing in fountains outside the James Hight Library at the University of Canterbury, added by students during capping week activities.

Share your memories of the University of Canterbury. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of garden gnomes in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos

Add a comment

More by simonccl

Staveley Ice Skating Rink: Picturing Canterbury

Matariki in the Zone Hāngī: Picturing Canterbury

Burwood Rabbit Farm: Picturing Canterbury

Discover New Posts

Staveley Ice Skating Rink: Picturing Canterbury

Discover Canterbury: Christchurch Botanic Gardens

QUIZ: School holidays

Add a comment to: Gnome on the University of Canterbury campus: Picturing Canterbury

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi