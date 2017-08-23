Goldilocks and the three book club books

The very best thing about belonging to a book group is the variety of new reads to which one is exposed. And if, like moi, you belong to not one but five book groups (two in Christchurch, one online, and with connections to two in South Africa as well), there will come a month when you encounter the bookish version of the Goldilocks Syndrome:

As in This book was too soft: The Inaugural Meeting of the Fairvale Ladies Book Group. Books about book groups run the risk of being quite formulaic. Take a group of women, vary their life stories, get them to meet up about once a month and toss some favourite reads into the mix. This has been done before. So what does Sophie Green do to lift her book club book out of the ordinary? She sets it in the 1970s in the Northern Territory of Australia. All that this really means is that the reads are dated and the women have vast distances to travel to get to Fairvale for a natter and a plate of buttery scones. Look, it's sweet and it will have a bit of a following. But it was too soft for me.

The Inaugural Meeting of the Fairvale Ladies Book Club

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/985729037">The Inaugural Meeting of the Fairvale Ladies Book Club</a>

This book was too hard: It's Arundhati Roy's long-awaited The Ministry of Utmost Happiness. It's been a long wait for a novel from Roy whose The God of Small Things was published in 1997 and is one of my favourite books of all time. Of course this latest offering is beautifully written. Of course I can hear, see and smell India. Of course there are fascinating characters. But it is so sad, so cruel, so political, so jumbled, so devoid of storyline. I put it down intending to return and never did. I am aware that this says more about me than it does about the book, but I was a receptive reader and I got lost. Moving on.

The Ministry of Utmost Happiness

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/977946037">The Ministry of Utmost Happiness</a>

This book was just right: The Keeper of Lost Things is a first novel by Ruth Hogan. Anthony Peardew has spent half his life lovingly collecting lost objects. These lost objects and their possible return to their owners give this novel the structure that holds it together. And what beautifully descriptive writing it is too, with phrases like: “an unfolded paper-clip woman”; “an old-woman-shaped vessel of vitriol” and “the tinnitus of technology”. You will have worked out that the people are more lost than the things, but this is a hopeful book, one in which we are reminded how important it is just to be kind to one another.

The Keeper of Lost Things

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/961511037">The Keeper of Lost Things</a>

The best thing about any book group is that you don't have to love every book you read, but you do develop a vocabulary for talking about even those books that have not worked for you. I know in my bones that there will be readers who will react completely different to my Goldilocks choices. And to be honest, that's what book groups are really all about. Over to you!

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation