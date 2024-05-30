Jennifer Robinson standing on the “coffee pot” steam engine: Picturing Canterbury

Jennifer Robinson standing on the “coffee pot” steam engine stopped in long grass after it jumped the tracks in Fairton. Her brother Ewan can be seen to the left with his back to the camera. Mr Trombley, the driver of the engine, can be seen approaching in a hat and overalls.

