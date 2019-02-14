Knight riding on a horse through Hagley Park: Picturing Canterbury

A rider, Miss Sue Morrish, dressed as a knight riding on a horse, Nordick, through Helmores Lanes, North Hagley Park for the filming of a commercial for a Christchurch firm. 16 June 1982.

Do you have any photographs of North Hagley Park? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.