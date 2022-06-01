Master of the Nebulas: P. Djèlí Clark’s A Master of Djinn

A Master of Djinn is P. Djèlí Clark's second novel, and it's won him his second Nebula Award.

A Master of Djinn



This book is a lot of fun. A Master of Djinn has got everything you could wish for in a magic novel.

The setting is Egypt and it's sumptuous: with a steampunk mystery theme, diverse, magical characters, supernatural sandstorms, flaming swords, dividing Ghuls, and steam-powered camel racing (!)

Fatma and her trusty assistant Hadia must unwrap the mystery surrounding the return of Al-Jahiz (an ancient alchemist who opened the veil between the nineteenth century world and the elemental plane of magic) to solve the flaming murder of a brotherhood worshipping him. Hmm.

A Master of Djinn is preceded by two novellas: A Dead Djinn in Cairo, which introduces readers the indomitable Fatma el-Sha’arawi, only the second female agent in the Ministry of Alchemy, Enchantments and Supernatural Entities, and The haunting of tram car 015. Fatma is a tough cookie, fighting for rights for women in her profession: she wears a tailored suit, not a uniform, and her cane hides a sword inside it.

A Dead Djinn in Cairo



In The Haunting of Tram Car 015, Agents Hamad and Onsi investigate; finding much more to the haunting - including secret societies and possessed machines. Can they keep Cairo safe from approaching doom?

The Haunting of Tram Car 015



P.Djèlí Clark's bio is impressive. A writer of speculative fiction, his short stories have been published in many science fiction and fantasy magazines and anthologies. He studies history, focussing on slavery and emancipation, and blogs about diversity on The Disgruntled Haradrim.

Ring Shout, Or, Hunting Ku Kluxes in the End Times



Djeli Clark's first full-length novel, Ring Shout (2020) is about demons feeding from the evil in the Ku Klux Clan, knocked back by Harlem Hellfighters before they can destroy the world. Ring Shout won both the Locus and Nebula Awards last year (2021), was nominated for a staggering nine others and voted best pick by the New York Times and the Library Journal, to name a few.

I really enjoyed the fun of A Master of Djinn. I'm looking forward to reading more from the Dead Djinn Universe.

Read more books about Djinn and Genies:

Like fantasy stories? Check out our Fantasy Reading Guide

Not sure what to read next? Ask us for a Reading Recommendation