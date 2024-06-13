Nurses at St Helens Hospital: Picturing Canterbury

by
Nurses at St Helens Hospital. Copyright Christchurch Star. CCL-StarP-00916A.

A group of nurses at St Helens Hospital at 885 Colombo Street carol singing at Christmas time on one of the wards. 20 December 1963.

